‘The Bachelor’s’ Sean Lowe Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Catherine, His ‘Weird Ice Cream Girl’

Sean Lowe’s birthday message to his wife Catherine will make your heart melt!

The Bachelor stars of season 17 are still going strong and Lowe took the time to reminisce on the day they first met while wishing his bride a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the cute, bubbly, slightly awkward girl who fed me ice cream the first night I met her,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her giving him a spoonful. “I knew there was something special about you when after introducing yourself, you asked me to save you a dance inside at the Bachelor Mansion. It made no sense considering there was no dancing or music going on but your nonsensical comment intrigued me and I wanted that dance.”

“I’m so incredibly thankful that I somehow convinced you to spend the rest of your life with me,” Sean continued. “You’re the total package- wonderful wife, fantastic mom and excellent Jeopardy! player. I love you weird ice cream girl.”

The couple, who met in 2013, welcomed their first child together, son Samuel, last July.

In addition to this sweet message, Lowe’s mother planned a pajamas party to celebrate Catherine’s birthday, complete with a cinnamon roll cake.

PJ birthday party with the whole family to celebrate my Filipino fire cracker. She’s like a fine wine… I like to gulp it up. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Apr 22, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

The graphic designer posted on her Instagram page Saturday with a photo of adorable Samuel dressed up as a minion.

“I got a minion for my 31st (or 4th) birthday,” she wrote.

I got a minion for my 31st (or 4th) birthday 😊 A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

