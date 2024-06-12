The 1975's Matty Healy Gets Engaged 1 Year After Taylor Swift Breakup

The 1975's Matty Healy is off the market. One year after his breakup with Taylor Swift, the singer is engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel. The pair were first rumored to be dating back in September '23 — according to PEOPLE — with Bechtel spotted wearing a ring back in May.

Healy and Bechtel announced their big news on Tuesday night after attending Charli XCX's Brat show in Brooklyn. "MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT," Bechtel captioned an image showing off her engagement ring, which features a large black gem in the center. Notably, the stone and band are surrounded by pavé diamonds. Bechtel tagged Healy in the post, and he shared it on his own account.

On Wednesday morning, Healy's mother Denise Welch confirmed the news during an episode of

the ITV talk show Loose Women. "I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged ... They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they've put it on Instagram." The 1975 drummer George Daniel proposed to Charli XCX in November.

"Instagram official," Welch continued. "He's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel – Gabbriette she's known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her," she said on the UK chat show. "I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier – she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I'm thrilled."

As previously noted, Healy's new marriage plans come a year after he split from Taylor Swift. The pair dated for roughly a month, from May to June 2023, before splitting up. Swift has since gone on to date multi-Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.