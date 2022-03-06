‘SNL’: Charli XCX Returns for Second Chance

Charli XCX finally got a shot at performing on Saturday Night Live after COVID cut her dreams short in 2021. The “Good Ones” singer took the stage on Saturday, this time alongside host Oscar Isaac. She performed in an odd yet fun pre-taped sketch as a singing meatball before belting out her latest songs.

Her first performance was of her new single “Beg For You,” which she originally recorded with Rina Sawayama. The British pop star wore a white, disco-inspired outfit, complete with bouffant hair and long nails to perform the high-energy song. If she had any nerves, she didn’t show It, clearly relishing the opportunity to finally perform on SNL.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Charli was originally set to perform on Dec. 18 during Paul Rudd‘s episode, but a COVID scare caused the production to strip down to the bare minimum. SNL announced the changes on social media. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew,” the show’s account tweeted. “The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

Charli tweeted out a statement that her performance had been canceled. “Hi everyone. Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of SNL my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” the “Good Ones” singer wrote. “I am devastated and heartbroken. Myself, Caroline, Christine and all of our crews and teams have worked so hard all week alongside the SNL team to bring the most amazing music performance to life. It can’t happen this time but I’ll be back! I am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad. Please after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Lots of love, Charli.” Luckily, she got another shot.