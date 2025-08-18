Teyana Taylor Will Have to Cough up 5-Figure Sum After Losing Court Battle With Ex Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor will have to hand over $70,000 in attorney fees to ex-husband Iman Shumpert after being found in contempt of court amid the exes’ legal battle, Us Weekly reported Thursday.

Taylor, 34, and Shumpert, 35, had previously both accused one another of being in contempt of court when it came to violating their 2024 divorce judgment by leaking their settlement terms to blogs.

On July 25, a judge heard testimony from both Taylor and Shumpert, as well as third-party witnesses, before issuing a ruling on Aug. 5 that found that the “Gonna Love Me” singer had violated the “prohibition against disclosure of ‘summaries, abstracts, portions and descriptions’” of the final judgment in their divorce, as per the Los Angeles Times.

Shumpert’s request that Taylor be found in contempt for allegedly violating their parenting plan was denied, as the judge said the athlete had failed to establish that Taylor had been “willfully contemptuous” with her actions. In court, Taylor claimed that she had attempted to coparent with her ex, but he “remains mad” for “no apparent reason.”

Shumpert also postulated in court that Taylor had the resources to pay for his legal fees in their case, with the court noting that she has or will appear in three or more movies since the divorce judgment was filed in July 2025, and that she has been cast in a TV series beginning in fall 2025.

Taylor was then ordered to pay Shumpert’s lawyer $70,000 for legal fees in full “no later than 2 weeks” from the court order being handed down.

Taylor had also asked the court to order Shumpert to pay her legal fees, but her request was denied after she refused to show proof of income or answer questions about her assets, stating that the information was “completely irrelevant to any issue.”

Taylor and Shumpert tied the knot in 2016 before separating in 2023. Taylor filed for divorce in November 2023, but the split was put on hold while the couple unsuccessfully attempted to reconcile. In July 2024, their divorce was finalized, and in March 2025, details of their settlement first appeared online, leading to their recent court battle.

Taylor and Shumpert share two children — Iman “Junie” Tayla, 9, and Rue Rose, 4.