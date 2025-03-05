Teyana Taylor Sparks Romance Rumors With Netflix Actor

Looks like there’s love in the air for Teyana Taylor. After weeks of speculation, the multi-hyphenate hard-launched her romance with Mufasa star, Aaron Pierre. The couple posed for photos at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Pierre also starred in the Netflix show Rebel Ridge.

Taylor, 34, stunned in a red long-sleeve LaQuan Smith dress. Pierre, 30, looked sharp in a black tuxedo with a white bowtie, finishing the look with a pair of gold wire-rimmed glasses. It wasn’t Taylor’s only look of the evening. In a post on her Instagram page, she shared a series of black and white photos—seemingly taken at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscar Gold Party—posing alongside her beau in a dark, backless gown. “Oscar night in black & white,” she captioned the March 3 post, “no grey area.”

Taylor split from her longtime love, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, in 2023. The former couple shares two daughters Iman “Junie,” 9, and Rue Rose, 4. After their split, she fueled rumors she was dating The Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio after video circulated of the two getting close at a pre-Oscar party in 2024. But she was able to explain the encounter away.

Shumpert was linked to Amber Rose, after being seen at a beach outing in Miami in September, but the NBA champion was quick to squash the speculation as well, despite Taylor and her friends stating otherwise publicly. Taylor and Shumpert finalized their divorce in 2024 after seven years of marriage. She secretly filed to divorce Shumpert in January 2023 citing his “cruel treatment,” which he denied.

In the divorce, Taylor was granted four marital properties and was able to keep her vehicles and jewelry while also retaining ownership of her companies “Taylormade” and “The Aunties.” Shumpert was ordered to pay a “one-time seven figure payment” to Taylor, and was able to keep his Miami condo and residences in south Georgia and Decatur. He was ordered to pay the singer $8,000 in monthly child support, while covering private school fees for their two daughters.