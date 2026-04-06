Terry Crews’ Wife Reveals Private 11-Year Health Battle

Rebecca King-Crews, the wife of Terry Crews, is opening up about her private, decade-long journey with Parkinson’s disease.

King-Crews shared her diagnosis for the first time on the TODAY show Monday, revealing that she recently underwent a newly-approved procedure that has her feeling better than she has in years.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: (L-R) Terry Crews and Rebecca Crews attend the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24’s “Highest 2 Lowest” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

King-Crews, 60, revealed during Monday’s broadcast that she first started to notice symptoms around 2012, which ultimately led to her 2015 diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

King-Crews first noticed numbness in her left foot, which eventually developed into a limp. Her doctor initially diagnosed her with overuse, but her personal trainer also began to notice that her left arm wasn’t moving as much as her right during exercises. Then came the shaking of her hand while putting on lip gloss, which King-Crews recognized “because [her] grandmother had tremors.”

A diagnosis still eluded King-Crews, however, as her doctor thought she was experiencing anxiety. After three years of confusion and concern, it was ultimately a Parkinson’s specialist who recognized what was going on with her diagnosis.

Despite her symptoms making it difficult to perform daily tasks like brushing her teeth and putting on makeup, King-Crews said she’s continued to tell herself to “just keep walking.”

“Just keep going. And that’s what I’m going to keep doing,” she said. “I believe that you don’t lay down and die because you got a diagnosis.”

It’s that mantra that led King-Crews to pursue the new bilateral focused ultrasound treatment for Parkinson’s, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration just last year.

After undergoing the treatment on one side of her body on March 4, King-Crews said she’s noticed a significant improvement in her symptoms, with the tremor on her right side subsiding and her balance improving. King-Crews is set to have the procedure done on the other side of her body in September.

“Part of the procedure is improved symptoms, so you’re improved on one side (but) not on the other,” she explained. “However, each day that I do things, I’m aware of the benefit that’s already been to me on the one side of the body. So I’m looking forward to doing the left side.”

“I feel good,” King-Crews added during the segment of her status today. “I’m able to write my name and my dates, and I’m able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years.”

The America’s Got Talent host, 57, revealed that seeing his wife write her name again for the first time in three years was an emotional experience, and that he got “choked up just thinking about it.”

Looking back on everything the pair has been through together, including King-Crews’ double mastectomy and 2020 breast cancer diagnosis, Crews called his wife a “superhero” and “the rock of our lives.”

“When they say sickness and health, this is the battle that we were designed to fight together,” Crews gushed. “Where she’s weak, I’m strong. Where I’m weak, she’s strong. And we built each other up like that for almost 37 years and all the way to forever.”