How Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca Put Her Dreams on Hold for Their Family

Not many Hollywood marriages survive, just ask Jennifer Lopez. But Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca have stood the test of time. The longtime married couple recently appeared on Today to promote Crews hosting the 19th installment of America's Got Talent. And the conversation quickly shifted to Rebecca being the backbone of their family and Crews' success.

As Kotb explained, "She's been with you, and she believed when nobody did." Crews echoed those sentiments' stating, "Nobody!" Kotb added, "She loves you for you, not what you've accomplished, what you've earned, none of that stuff."

"She was the one making the money," Crews revealed. "I was the one living off her," he added with a laugh. As empty nesters, the parents of five are enjoying their next act. "Ages 37-19. And now, the 19-year-old is leaving the house. This woman has raised us all," he said. "And here's another thing, I wanna say this: She literally gave up her whole life so that each one of us could have our dreams." Rebecca then joins the stage to share her side of their incredible love story.

"She put everything on hold. She was acting, making music, doing all this stuff, and she said, 'You know what, I'm putting it all on the side. I wanna make sure you get what you want and each one of my kids get what they need,'" Crews added. But now, Rebecca is back in the spotlight.

While she's happy to be pursuing her dreams, Rebecca admits it's bittersweet. "My baby boy is leaving for college," she said fighting back tears. "It's like the end of an era a little bit. I'm so proud of all of them. I have four girls and my little guy…Giving up everything started with my first child. I didn't want to out her on my back and go to New York and leave her with strangers so I just committed myself to motherhood. And then his career kind of took off."

Crews transitioned from the NFL to acting. He remains an in-demand host. The pair have been married since 1989, meeting while attending Western Michigan University. Their marriage was almost rocked by Crews' porn addiction.

This isn't her first foray into her career outside of marriage and motherhood. She released her first single, "Can I Stay." In 2021, she released several including "What You Wanna Do?" and "Never Be the Same."