‘Teen Mom’s’ Amber Portwood Speaks out Amidst Domestic Abuse Allegations

Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood is not taking those nasty rumors about her lightly.

The MTV star opened up to E! News about what’s going on and how she’s handling everything.

Portwood wants to make sure the record is set straight before things get any more out of control.

“Five years ago I made the decision to choose prison over rehab in order to fully turn my life around. Since then I’ve worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter, and for all the fans who supported me,” she said. “I’m saddened by the latest rumors, which are both untrue and unfounded, but plan to continue to stay focused on my recovery and being the best person I can be for everyone in my life.”

Portwood’s statement is a testament to her growth.

“In spite of everything I am truly blessed and will keep going on the positive path I set forth on,” she added.

Her fiancé Matt Baier recently spoke out on her behalf as well, saying, “The rumor that’s circulating is both vicious and completely false. I can’t stand by and allow the media or anyone else to undermine the progress that Amber has made in turning her life around, or the relationship we’ve worked hard to build together.”

We love that Baier is standing beside his lady throughout all of this and hope the rumor mill dies down soon.

