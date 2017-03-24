‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Reveals His New Relationship

🙃 A post shared by Madison Channing Walls (@madiichanning) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

This Teen Mom 2 star has officially moved on!

Javi Marroquin is officially done with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, and has moved on to another reality star, Real World: Skeletons alum Madison Channing Walls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Javi and I are definitely together,” Walls told E! News. “We are definitely boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Walls is mom to 13-month-old baby girl Harper, whom she had with ex and fellow costar Tony Raines.

Walls direct-messaged Marroquin on Instagram after fans suggested they might have a lot in common. They’re both single parents.

“I love that he is a gentleman. And I like his core values and that he has morals and just what he stands for.”

Although Marroquin lives in Delaware and Walls in Austin, Texas, the two met up at his favorite restaurant in Philadelphia for their first date.

“We enjoyed a nice bottle of wine and then later I had my friends come out to meet her and we all went out and danced and drank and just had a really good time,” Marroquin told E! News. “It was awesome.

MORE: Javi Marroquin Reacts to Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy Announcement

He still hasn’t introduced her to son Lincoln yet.

“I haven’t introduced [Madison] to [my son] Lincoln yet,” he explained. “I learned from my past mistakes where I introduced him way too early on in a relationship, so now I know better.”

According to Marroquin, Lowry, Lincoln’s mother, is fully aware of his new relationship.

“Kail knows about the relationship for sure,” he said. “I’m happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff, you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place, and I just want health for her and the baby.”

[H/T: Twitter / @usweekly]

Related:

Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin Speaks out on Divorce From Kailyn Lowry: ‘She Knows What She Did’

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Denies Rumors He’s Reconciling With Kailyn Lowry