Olivia Wilde Takes Shot at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

The Don't Worry Darling filmmaker seems to have had enough of the romance.

Olivia Wilde either hasn't been paying too much attention or she's missing the media onslaught that followed her during the release of Don't Worry Darling. We say this because, according to Page Six, Wilde may have thrown shade at Taylor Swift while trying to make a rational point about media attention.

"I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist," a tweet from Westworld actress Katja Herbers reads. "Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved." Wilde took the sentiment and ran it up the pole on her Instagram Story. The comment is a clear reference to the power Swift can wield on her ravenous fans, and how it can be a bit overwhelming when the media goes full bore into coverage. The existence of this post is proof that anything and everything is fodder, even if the truth is dripping with mundane energy.

The NFL and its network partners have leaned heavily into the relationship between Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Super Bowl champ is pretty popular in his own realm, but it is far from the pop star's dominant placement in the industry.

An alleged reason for the push to work Swift into football coverage is to coax her into playing in the Super Bowl in 2025. The NFL and its partners are likely dying to get Swift to agree, but she's been reluctant to this point.

Swift didn't attend any of the games this week, so Wilde and others were safe from any direct mentions during a broadcast. That said, fans of the pop icon were not pleased with Wilde.

"I get it but like also...who is Olivia Wilde to say s-t," one detractor wrote. "I don't remember Harry Styles restoring the ozone when they were dating."

"She wasn't worried about climate change when she was flying cross the country to go chase Harry lmao," another added. "Olivia Wilde is the last person who should be criticizing anyone about who they date," a third wrote.

It isn't clear if Wilde was directly aiming at Swift or if she was just using the mass topic as an inroad to make her point. In the end, Wilde is not speaking out or correcting herself just yet.