Zack Fox is officially a married man. The comedic actor/rapper wed Mayumi Goods founder Kat Matutina on Saturday, with the couple and their friends celebrating the occasion with tons of Instagram posts. Fox is best known to TV audiences through his role as Abbott Elementary’s Tariq, the ex-boyfriend of lead character Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson).

Fox shared a gallery of fun photos with his bride to mark the occasion. He captioned the Instagram post, “I’m on some married type s—!”

Kat Matutina’s Sweet Tribute to Now-Husband Zack Fox

Ahead of the nuptials, Matutina shared a touching tribute to her partner, writing, “we’ve been together almost 6 years and traveled all around the world and i can’t wait for many more adventures. i’m so happy i found my person that’s perfect for me in every way. i think it’s safe to say my daughters kiwi and pepper also love him as their dad.”

About Zack Fox’s Music Career

Zack Fox as Tariq in ‘Abbott Elementary’ ( Credit: ABC/Gilles Mingasson)

Aside from being the fan-favorite recurring character Tariq on Abbott Elementary, Fox is also known for his music career. He released the album shut the f— up talking to me, which features the viral song “fafo,” in 2021. Fox’s collaborations with producer Kenny Beats, including “Jesus Is the One (I Got Depression)” and “Square Up,” have also received praise in the online music sphere.