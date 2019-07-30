Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Honeymoon Delayed Due to Family Emergency

Tana Mongeau had a family emergency this weekend that reportedly forestalled her honeymoon with fellow YouTube star Jake Paul. The two influencers were wed on Sunday night in an elaborate ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, but according to a report by Page Six, they went their separate ways afterwards.

Paul took off on the couple’s planned trip to Europe by himself after the wedding. Meanwhile Mongeau went back home to deal with a “family emergency.” In a series of tweets afterwards, Mongeau assured her followers that she would be meeting her new husband later to pick up the festivities where they left off.

“We’re both still recovering hard- Jake’s headed to Europe and i have to deal with a family emergency… i’m gonna meet him there the second i can. so excited to decompress from the past few months of chaos & celebrate US with no one around,” she wrote.

“Sometimes God gives us hardships at really bad timing which sucks because i truly don’t want this to take away from all of the love i was surrounded by last night & in this life,” she added.

There is still no word on exactly what the family emergency is or how long it might keep Mongeau away from her new husband. Of course, some questioned why Paul did not stay at home with his new bride, especially if she is having an emergency. Ultimately, it added fuel to the rumors that this wedding is little more than a publicity stunt.

Those whispers have come from every side for the unlikely couple, even Paul’s older brother, Logan. In a recent interview on the Barstool Sports podcast KFC Radio, he suggested that they might be working together to make money off of the spectacle of a celebrity wedding.

“I don’t know what’s going on there [with Jake and Tana], man,” he said. “There’s no exchange [of money] but you can make money together. Like, say you make merch together, you probably split, like, 50/50 split.”

However, Mongeau forgave her new brother-in-law for this doubt, and later told Entertainment Tonight that he gave a touching speech at the ceremony. He was the best man.

“I also think it’s one those things where he loves his brother and, you know, if it’s fake, he wants to, like, give him s— for it and evaluate it,” she said. “And I think it took a second, which was cool. I think watching Logan come around, especially today, watching him, like, give that speech, like, emotionally …even with his little f—ing digs …it was beautiful. In its own twisted Paul family wedding way.”