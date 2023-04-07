T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reportedly Moving in Together

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are a united front, literally, and they want the world to see. Sources close to the couple told Us Weekly that are moving in together and moving full speed ahead on their next professional joint project. "They're pitching themselves as a duo," an insider said. "They've pitched a reality show, docuseries, and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love, and they're in it together."

Though they remain a hot topic, network executives may not want to take a chance on the former ABC colleagues turned lovers after their secret romance was exposed while they were both still legally married to other people. ABC ended their tenures with them shortly after news broke of the relationship last Fall. The source adds they are riding for one another the whole way. "If that doesn't work out, they will vouch for each other and help each other," the insider said. "They won't let each other fall. Their love is inspiring both of them to keep encouraging each other and to help each other."

And despite not working right now, it hasn't gotten them down, nor has the public scrutiny. "They're enjoying their romantic break so are in no rush," the insider added. "They are doing stuff together that they didn't do in their marriages. Right now, they're not focused so much on working because they're enjoying each other and their relationship in the open."

Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, in December 2022. Robach is also said to be in divorce proceedings with Andrew Shue, as the duo sold their New York City home last year. Neither Shue nor Robach has commented on the matter. Fiegibg has expressed her disappointment.