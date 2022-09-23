Sylvester Stallone and Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Make Major Divorce Decision Amid Speculation

Sylvester Stallone and his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin have agreed to a "dignified, amicable" end of their marriage. Following news last month that the Rocky star's wife of 25 years had filed for divorce, both parties agreed in new documents filed in court that they would keep their divorce from getting contentious in the public eye out of concern for their family.

"The parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court," the document obtained by Entertainment Tonight shared.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 'Decided to Reverse Course and Try Again' in Marriage: Source https://t.co/5uZwBUAlCu — People (@people) September 23, 2022

Hours after this news dropped, though, the couple grabbed headlines once again by revealing they had reconciled. According to PEOPLE, Stallone and Flavin are back together and ready to heal their wounds. "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy," a rep for Stallone said on Friday.

Back in August, Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the divorce documents filed at the time read. "Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statutes, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."

Stallone responded the next day saying that he had "not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets," and would go on to deny her requests to have exclusive occupancy of their home or to have the option to join any of his business entities or corporations in the future. He did accept her requests to restore her maiden name and equitably distribute their joint assets and liabilities.

Stallone spoke out to TMZ after the divorce filing, denying rumors that his decision to bring a Rottweiler for protection into the family ultimately led to their divorce. The actor confirmed to the outlet that he and Flavin had disagreed over the dog, but they "did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."

"We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met," Stallone said. He continued that his decision to cover up the tattoo he got of Flavin 14 years prior with a tribute to his late dog Butkus was simply the result of attempting to freshen up the tattoo and having it ruined in the process.