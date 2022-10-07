Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's Marriage Makes Wild Turn, Avoiding Divorce

Sylvester Stallone has executed a few career comebacks at this point, but now he's experiencing a marriage comeback. Stallone, 76, and estranged wife Jennifer Flavin have reconciled, only a month after Flavin filed for divorce. Flavin, 54, is "much happier" today since the two decided to give their 25-year marriage another try, a source told PEOPLE Monday.

Flavin has "been spending time with Sly and they are slowly figuring things out," the source said. "Communication has been an issue in the past, but they are both working on communicating better." According to the insider, the couple is "amazing together when they are happy" and their friends were surprised they almost broke up.

"It really seems they will be able to work things out though. Everyone is happy that they are giving their marriage a second chance," the source said. They described Flavin's divorce filing in August as a "wake-up call" for the Rocky star.

When Flavin filed for divorce, she felt there was "no option," the source told PEOPLE. " She felt unheard and was very frustrated," the source continued. "She had been telling Sly that she was going to file, but it seemed he didn't believe her. It pretty much came as a shock to him. He never wanted a divorce. He always wanted to work things out." Stallone and Flavin "love each other" and they want to "keep their family together."

Stallone and Flavin married in May 1997 and they are parents to three daughters, Sistine, 24, Sophia, 25, and Scarlet, 20. Flavin filed for divorce on Aug. 19, alleging that Stallone "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate." The actor denied those claims. However, they later filed documents in Palm Beach County, Florida noting that they agreed it was in their "best interests" to resolve their issues privately and out of court.

Days after Stallone posted a new photo with Flavin on Instagram, his representative told Page Six on Sept. 23 that they have reconciled. "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences," his rep said. "They are both extremely happy."

Stallone's next big project is Tulsa King, which was created by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Stallone stars as a New York Mafia cap who is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma after 25 years in prison. The first two episodes will air after Yellowstone on Paramount Network on Nov. 13 and 20, and the remainder of the first season will be exclusive to Paramount+.