Sylvester Stallone's Latest Instagram Post Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Estranged Wife

Sylvester Stallone's newest Instagram post may have hinted at a reconciliation with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, just a month after she filed for divorce. Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from the Rocky star, 76, in Palm Beach, Florida on Aug. 19. Rumors the two were heading towards a break-up began when Stallone had his giant arm tattoo of Flavin's face replaced with Rocky Balboa's pitbull.

On Monday, Stallone published a photo of himself and Flavin holding hands, with their backs to the camera. He also included an old family photo taken when their three daughters were children. "Wonderful...." was all Stallone wrote in the caption.

In early August, Flavin published a photo of herself hugging their daughters, Sistine, 24, Sophia, 25, and Scarlet, 20. The caption started a flurry of rumors that she and Stallone were heading towards a divorce. "These girls are my priority... nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever," she wrote, adding the hashtags, "truth," "family," and "forever."

Tattoo artist Zach Perez shared photos of Stallone having his right bicep tattoo of Flavin's face replaced with an image of Butkus, the famous bull mastiff seen in Rocky. Stallone's representative later told The Daily Mail that the tattoo change had nothing to do with Stallone's marriage. "Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," Stallone's rep said, later adding that he "loves his family."

However, Flavin did file for divorce from Stallone on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage, Closer Weekly reported on Aug. 24. Flavin's documents noted their marriage was "irretrievably broken." She asked the court to "equitably" distribute assets and liabilities they accumulated during their marriage.

"The Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," Flavin claimed in her filing. She noted that Stallone "should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of these proceedings," She also asked for "exclusive use and occupancy" of their home during the divorce proceedings.

There was also speculation that the couple disagreed over getting a Rottweiler for protection, but Stallone told TMZ on Aug. 24 that this was not the case. "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," he said, adding that the two "just went in different directions." He said he has the "highest respect" for Flavin and will "always love" her. "She's an amazing woman," Stallone said. "She's the nicest human I've ever met."

A Hollywood source close to Stallone and Flavin told PEOPLE that they are "very different people, age-wise and in temperament." Their relationship is "now routine and irritating," the source said. "His apparent impetuousness could be a problem," a second source close to Flavin told the magazine. "He tends to do things on a whim without asking her before."