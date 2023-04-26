Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Look Cozy on Red Carpet After His Girlfriend Unfollows Sweeney

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney sparked romance speculation when they walked the red carpet at CinemaCon together in Las Vegas this week to promote their new romantic comedy Anyone But You. Powell's girlfriend, Gigi Paris, unfollowed both of them on Instagram. Paris also published an Instagram post on Wednesday that hinted at a breakup.

Paris, 30, and Powell, 34, have been linked since early 2020. They attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere last year, and were spotted at the Golden Globes in January. However, Paris is no longer following Powell on Instagram. She also shared a video of herself walking down a New York street with a cryptic caption. "Know your worth & onto the next," she wrote.

Sweeney, 25, and Powell filmed Anyone But You in Australia. On April 10, Sweeney posted a group of photos taken during the production, including two showing her cozying up to Powell. "Sometimes things are more fun in the rain," she captioned the post. Powell posted pictures from Australia as well, including one from the set captioned, "Hot Box."

When Sweeney and Powell took the CinemaCon stage to promote their movie, their chemistry was on full display. Sweeneky jokingly called her co-star Top Gun. "I love when she calls me that," Powell joked, notes PEOPLE. Powell jokingly said that Sweeney thought he was Miles Teller "under the fourth day of shooting." She disagreed, but admitted, "I actually thought you were Tom Cruise, though."

"Anyway, as you could probably guess, this movie's about two people that hate each other. Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," Powell told the audience of theater owners when introducing a trailer. "And what better place to put a nightmare and an a—hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?"

Sweeney got engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino in May 2022 but has not been seen wearing her engagement ring recently. It's unclear if they called off their engagement since Sweeney has gone above and beyond to keep the relationship out of the spotlight.

"I don't date people in the spotlight," the White Lotus star told Cosmopolitan last year. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system. ... I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.'"