‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Break Up

Shemar Moore is back on the market. TMZ reports that the S.W.A.T. star and girlfriend of five years, model Jesiree Dizon, have broken up. Sources close to the duo told the outlet that they recently split “but have remained cordial in the aftermath of the breakup.” News of the separation comes nearly a week after Moore, 54, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he spoke about Dizon and how they reconnected, still calling her “my girl.”

The two welcomed their daughter, Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore, on Jan. 24, 2023, and sources say Moore and Dizon will “always” be “loving friends and co-parents and that they are “determined to give young Frankie the happiest and healthiest life possible.” Their relationship dates back all the way to 2008, but they split up when Moore wasn’t ready to settle down. After the Criminal Minds actor lost his mother in 2020, the two reconnected. Dizon is also the mother of two kids from a previous relationship.

A reason for the breakup has not been given, but it does sound like it could have been mutual, and it simply just wasn’t working out for them. The breakup also comes after Moore stressed he wasn’t looking to have another kid and wanted to put all of his focus on Frankie. As of now, neither Moore nor Dizon have addressed the breakup on their social medias. They both shared videos of each other with their daughter for her second birthday last week.

At the very least, Shemar Moore has S.W.A.T. to keep his mind off the heartbreak. The CBS procedural will be returning tomorrow, Jan. 31, from hiatus, airing at 10 p.m. ET now instead of 8 p.m. ET as it takes over Blue Bloods’ time slot. The series did have to pause production a few times because of the wildfires in Los Angeles, but with the fires almost completely contained, it’s likely filming has started back up again. Season 9, meanwhile, has not been confirmed, but it might still be too early for a decision.

Considering Moore and Dizon have reconnected in the past, it’s always possible they will find their way back to each other again in the future, but perhaps it’s for the better. All that matters is that both of them are doing well and that nothing gets in the way of their co-parenting.