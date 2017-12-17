‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Shares the Secret to a ‘Happy Marriage’

Suzanne Somers has been married to her second husband, Alan Hamel, for almost 40 years. But according to Somers, the secret to their long, happy marriage is a lot of sex.

When The Blast asked her what the secret was to a happy marriage, the 71-year-old Three’s Company star gave the same answer she’s given in past interviews.

“Well, I just love him so much, but a lot of sex,” Somers replied.

Somers expanded on that answer in a May interview with PEOPLE.

“We have sex every day, sometimes more. I love it. Every couple is different. This is just what works for us. Alan has the blood pressure of an athlete, and he claims that sex is his daily cardio workout and says that’s a hell of a lot more fun than a treadmill,” Somers told the magazine.

“I love the way Alan looks at me,” she continued. “I love looking at him. He turns me on, I turn him on. It was like this at the beginning and it remains to this day. I thank God everyday for this incredible love in my life.”

Somers has been busy promoting her new book Two’s Company, about her long relationship with Hamel, a Canadian TV producer. While promoting the book on Megyn Kelly Today last month, Somers said there are times when she’s “not awake for” sex.

“Alan’s like, ‘Those are some of the best times,’” Somers told Kelly.

Viewers got angry, since it appeared that Somers, Hamel and Kelly were joking about marital rape.

“While out promoting my book, Two’s Company, I answered ‘yes’ when asked if my husband and I have sex every day, then joked that, ‘I’m not always awake for it.’ I then carried the joke too far. I am deeply sorry,” Somers said in an apology.

She continued, “Nonconsensual sex is a serious and far too common issue. I am fortunate to be in a deeply loving relationship with my husband, one built on mutual respect and trust. If the last few months have taught us anything, it’s that way too many women and men have seen the dark side of sex and I need to be more sensitive to this. I am sorry.”