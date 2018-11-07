‘Superstore’ Star Ben Feldman Expecting Second Child With Wife Michelle Mulitz

Ben Feldman and his wife Michelle Mulitz are expecting their second child together, the Superstore actor announced on Tuesday while headed to the polls for the midterm elections.

“It’s an imperfect system. Registration should be automatic. Elections should be holidays. Districts shouldn’t represent the ideas of the partisan hands that drew them. But it still makes me proud to be American. Send me your pictures from today & I’ll post them,” Feldman captioned the very subtle baby announcement showing their now family-of-three, which showed Mulitz wearing a shirt reading “voting for 2.”

Feldman later shared a closer look at his wife’s growing baby bump.

The couple later confirmed the exciting news to PEOPLE.

“We voted as a family because it’s about the future of our children,” Feldman, who stars as Jonah in the NBC series, told the outlet. “New addition expected spring 2019!”

Feldman and Mullitz tied the knot in at the Smokey Glen Farm in Gaithersburg, Maryland in October of 2013 after Feldman had popped the question during a walk with their dog in 2012.

“Early on, there was the, ‘If I were to be with someone the rest of my life, it would be my wife,’ but it took me a long time to be OK with being with someone for the rest of my life,” Feldman told Glamour in 2014. “I’ve always been really skeptical about marriage, and my parents did a great job instilling that skepticism in me. They got divorced — my mom has actually been divorced three times — so they don’t mess around!”

In October of 2017, they welcomed their first child together, son Charlie Milton, who was born at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 weighing 6 lbs. and measuring 19 inches.

“Charlie Milton Feldman was born on the Dodgers’ second home run in the series. He loves sleeping all day and partying all night,” the couple announced at the time. “Milton was Michelle’s grandfather and Charlie is a f—ing adorable name!”

Feldman plays Cloud 9 sales associate Jonah Simms on Superstore, which premiered its 22-episode fourth season in October on the peacock network. He also has a recurring role as Ron LaFlamme in HBO’s Silicon Valley, which was recently renewed for a sixth season.