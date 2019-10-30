‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki’s Wife Genevieve Cortese Breaks Silence Following Arrest

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki‘s wife, actress Genevieve Cortese, has broken her social media silence just days after her husband was arrested for assault and public intoxication. On Tuesday, Cortese took to Twitter with a simple message showing her support amid Padalecki’s legal troubles, and fans were quick to send messages of their own.

❤️ — Genevieve Padalecki (@realGpad) October 29, 2019

The message, a simple heart emoji, has since been retweeted nearly 2,000 times and gained more than 10,000 likes, with fans showing an outpouring of support for Cortese and Padalecki.

“We love you, everything is gonna be alright and the sun will come out again. i promise,” one fan wrote.

“Sending you love and strength,” another fan tweeted, adding a blue heart emoji.

“This thread is the best of the fandom, doing what we do best. When 1 of us falls, we catch & hold each other up, in patience & love,” a third commented. “We each have our turn to fall – how lucky to be part of [SPN Family], where we get held til we can stand on our own again. We are holding U [Team Pad].”

“There is so much love for Jared this is wonderful. He has helped so many people we want to love & support him as much as possible. Bless his heart!” another fan tweeted in response. “Love to you & your family.”

“We share the love and support for you and your family he is such a kind and sweet person is the kindest heart and we will always be there for you guys and we were all always keep fighting he’s is it true superhero we love you guys so very much,” added a fifth.

“We all support Jared. I hope he’s doing okay. And I hope you are too,” wrote another. “No matter what happens, we all still look up to him and love him.”

Cortese’s Tuesday message came just two days after the Supernatural actor was taken into police custody and booked on two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication. The actor became involved in a physical altercation at an Austin, Texas, club called Stereotype, during which he allegedly hit a bartender in the face before growing aggressive with a friend he was with.

According to the arrest affidavit, when authorities arrived at the scene, Padalecki was uncooperative and displayed “intoxicated behavior.” They eventually arrested him after his refusal to answer their questions and his repeated touching of the officers.

Online records show that the actor is no longer in jail. He has not yet commented on his arrest.