Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Show Among Sudden HBO Max Removals

HBO Max announced that 36 additional titles are being removed from its platform this week, including Stephen and Ayesha Curry's short-lived dating game show About Last Night. The program, which premiered on HBO Max February 10, was inspired by the 70s game show "Tattletales." It featured three celebrity couples per episode joining Ayesha and Steph for an exclusive date night, competing in uncensored trivia and games to prove who knew their partners best.

Several celebrity couples competed for up to $25,000 for their favorite charities, including Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas, Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews, Tituss Burgess and Pablo Salinas, Stephen Jackson, Malin Akerman, Adam Pally, and their partners, and more.

Steph and Ayesha served as the executive producers of About Last Night. Ayesha Curry told Spectrum News how the show developed, "It came through my production company, Sweet July Productions at Fremantle, and then we took it over to HBO Max, and they loved the concept and here we are now."

A press release attributed program removals to the pending platform merge with Discovery+, which Warner Bros. Discovery also owns."As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+," the HBO Max statement reads. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."

"At the same time, we're already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max." Removing HBO Max streaming titles is expected to help Warner Bros. Discovery reduce residual costs by removing less-watched programs. The exact date and time of the titles' removal have not been announced.

This announcement represents the largest number of titles HBO Max has removed in the past weeks. Additionally, HBO Max will remove 20 original shows from the service, including Sesame Street spinoff The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo. The future availability of these programs is unclear, as it's unknown whether they will be reissued on DVD or rental platforms or become permanently unobtainable.

The full list of shows leaving HBO Max this week can be found here.