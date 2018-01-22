Charmed: ‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Engaged for Third Time

Steve-O planned a heart-stopping climax to his recent comedy special by proposing to his long-time girlfriend on stage.

Steve-O was recording his comedy special in Denver on Saturday night. His girlfriend, Lux Wright, was in the audience, but she had no idea what was in store for her at the end of the show.

For the full details, Steve-O says fans will have to wait until the special airs or streams somewhere, but he promises it won't disappoint. The former Jackass star had all of his lifelong friends and former co-stars in the audience, along with his sister and his father.

The couple made their announcements on Instagram, and they were happy to talk to reporters from TMZ when they caught them at the airport on their way home.

"My first comedy special, it had a lot to do with learning how to become able to be in a healthy relationship," said Steve-O.

This will be the 43-year-old's third marriage.

"It was a goal of mine. I wanted to find a life partner, and I really found one in Lux here. It was a really intense moment. There were a lot of intense moments that happened last night," he added.

As for the special itself, Steve-O wouldn't reveal much, but he was visibly excited and clearly wanted to. He did let slip the opening sequence, which apparently consists of his former Jackass co-stars duct taping him to the side of a truck, then driving it to the theater to start the show.

"I can't believe I got away with that, being that I'm on probation," he reflected.

For Steve-O and Wright, the special isn't just another reel of crazy stunts. They hope it will be the launching pad for their lives together.

"I feel that this comedy special is legitimately worth millions of dollars, and I want to sell it for said millions, and take the money, and open up an animal sanctuary, and I would like for us to get married at our animal sanctuary," Steve-O told reporters.

Wright nodded along excitedly with this plan, beaming beside her future husband.

The happy couple has yet to set a date, and there's no word on where Steve-O is selling this comedy special just yet, but the reality icon isn't exactly known for planning too far ahead.