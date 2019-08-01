Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reveal Their Matching Dog Tattoos

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ dog Waldo Picasso recently passed away after a tragic accident, and the two stars honored their late pup with matching tattoos of the Alaskan Klee Kai.

The couple was seen with their new ink while out in New York City on Wednesday, with the duo stepping out to attend a Broadway show.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Jonas can be seen wearing a dark shirt patterned with bamboo along with black pants and sneakers, while Tuner wore a white graphic t-shirt, black patent skirt and black patent snakeskin boots. Jonas’ tattoo could be seen on his right forearm, while Turner’s was not photographed.

Both Turner and Jonas had previously debuted their tattoos on Instagram, with Jonas posting a shot of the realistic portrait on his feed on July 29. His new ink sits alongside several other tattoos on his arm.

“R.I.P. my little angel,” the singer wrote.

Turner shared her tattoo on her Instagram Story, writing, “I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby.” The newlyweds both got their tattoos done by tattoo artist Dragon at Bang Bang studio in New York City.

TMZ previously reported that on Wednesday, July 24, Waldo was out with a dog walker when he broke free of his leash and ran into the street, where he was hit by a car. A rep for Jonas called Waldo’s death “a freak accident.”

Turner and Jonas reportedly went to the police to file a report two days later and allegedly told police they delayed filing because they were so “torn up” that they had to see a therapist after the accident.

The couple originally took Waldo home in April 2018 after Jonas had gifted Turner with their other dog, Porky Basquiat, who is Waldo’s brother.

