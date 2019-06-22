Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hint at Paris Wedding With Romantic Kissing Photo

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ Paris wedding could be happening any day now, since the couple are in the French capital this weekend.

On Saturday, the already-married couple shared a photo of themselves about to kiss with the Eiffel Tower in the background. “FR me,” Turner wrote in the caption, adding a side-eye emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Game of Thrones star, 22, also shared a photo of herself in a Paris shoe store in her Instagram Story, along with the word “glowing.”

Jonas, 29, also shared the almost-kissing photo with the exact same caption. He also shared several photos he took while driving around Paris in his Instagram Story.

Jonas and Turner surprised everyone by getting hastily married in Las Vegas after the Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Music Awards. The couple reportedly used Ring Pops as wedding bands and was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Singer Khalid and producer Diplo joined Jonas’ brothers, while country duo Dan + Shay sang an acoustic version of their song “Speechless,” while Turner walked down the aisle.

“We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one,” Jonas told Vanity Fair. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version… Friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops.”

Jonas said his relationship with Turner also inspired him to fix his relationship with brothers, Nick and Kevin.

“It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers,” he said. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s– together.’”

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight Jonas and Turner are a “a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that’s exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was.”

“The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun,” the source continued. “Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year.”

The two also had their bachelor and bachelorette parties, both after their Vegas wedding. Jonas and his brothers headed off to Ibiza. Turner and her best friend Maisie Williams headed to Benidorm, Spain last week.

Williams, who played Turner’s younger sister on Game of Thrones, will be Turner’s maid of honor at the Paris wedding.

“I don’t know why she’s thinking about [what she’s wearing to my wedding]. I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress!” Turner joked to Entertainment Tonight at the Game of Thrones final season premiere in April. “She’s my maid of honor! One of two.”

Jonas is the last of the Jonas Brothers members to marry. Nick married actress Priyanka Chopra last year, while Kevin and Danielle Jonas have been married since 2009.

Photo credit: Instagram/Sophie Turner