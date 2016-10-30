Sofia Vergara Isn’t Going to Let Her Hubby Pick Her Clothes Anymore

When u ask your husband to pull for you a cute weekend outfit 😂😂😂 #Imstayingin A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 29, 2016 at 12:03pm PDT

Sofia Vergara will probably never trust her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, to pick out an outfit for her ever again.

The Modern Family actress posted a mirror selfie photo on Instagram, according to PEOPLE. Her head-to-toe perfection, but only if you happen to be a Pittsburg Steelers fan. Literally, from her hat to her leggings, every article of clothing has the Steelers’ logo on it somewhere.

“When u ask your husband to pull for you a cute weekend outfit #Imstayingin,” she captioned the photo.

It’s well-known that Manganiello is a Steelers fan. According to Vergara, he is possibly the number one Steelers fan. This means that despite any protest, Vergara is now a Steelers fan too.

“He’s not a fan. He’s, like, obsessed,” Vergara told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “He’s like a sick person. I think it’s one of the most important things in his life. It’s not just football, it’s the Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Manganiello is a Pittsburgh native, so it makes sense that he would be a fan of the team. It also makes sense that he would want to share his love of the Steelers with his loving wife. However, he might take it just a little too far. Vergara opened up to Fallon saying that Manganiello has gone as far as to replace some of her go-to items with Steelers versions. She now has a Steelers thermos, pen and nail file.

It seems that she also happens to have an entire outfit dedicated to the team. At least it looks super comfy.