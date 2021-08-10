'Chicago P.D.' Alum Sophia Bush Engaged to Boyfriend Grant Hughes

✖

Sophia Bush is engaged! The Chicago P.D. alum said yes to boyfriend Grant Hughes more than a year after the two were first romantically linked in May 2020. Posting a photo to Instagram Tuesday of the businessman's romantic proposal in a boat on Lake Como in Italy, Bush shared the happy news in the caption.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES," she wrote, calling the proposal the "most incredible, moving surprise" of her life. "My heart. It bursts," she wrote. Hughes commented on the sweet post himself, writing, "You’re my forever favorite, my love."

Celebs including Mandy Moore, Glennon Doyle and Ilana Glazer were quick to celebrate with the bride-to-be in the comments. "Congrats lady!!!!" Moore wrote, as Doyle added, "She's home. Our sister is home." Glazer added, "Holy shaaaaiiiiiiieeeeet! congratulations sophia!!!! omg how romantic. you deserve deserve deserve the best xoxoxoxo fkin YAS grant."

Bush and Hughes have kept their relationship private since being spotted holding hands last spring, but the One Tree Hill alum shared what she was looking for in a relationship on the latest Inside of You podcast with Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum. "This notion that you're going to meet your person and they're going to make you so happy that you're going to be fulfilled and you'll never be nervous again and you'll never ever think anyone else is hot—like what? It's such an absurd joke," she said.

"What I am a fan of, what I am a believer in is real partnership, real intimacy that comes with radical honesty and with ground rules of always giving your partner the benefit of the doubt while asking questions, while being able to be vulnerable, admit when you're afraid, admit when you're being triggered by something else," she continued. "You have to do a lot of work."

Bush was previously married to actor Chad Michael Murray for five months in 2005 before their split. "I think you have to laugh at who you used to be," she told Rosembaum, "but when people ask me about history that involves someone else…it's not worth my time. It's not a place where I harbor ill will or anything." She noted, "I was a very naïve 21-year-old kid and that's all there is to it."