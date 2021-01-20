'Sons of Anarchy': Kurt Sutter Wishes Wife Katey Sagal Happy Birthday With Sweet Snap

✖

Kurt Sutter shared some sweet words for his wife, Katey Sagal, as she rang in her birthday. On Tuesday, Sagal celebrated her 67th birthday, with the Sons of Anarchy creator taking to social media to shower his wife with love via a happy birthday post that had fans swooning.

Shared with his more than 550,000 Instagram followers, the post included a sweet photo of Sagal eating ice cream. Sutter shared the image alongside a sweet birthday message he penned for his wife reading, "Happy Birthday, Kateylou. You deserve all the sweets. Thank you for all the love you give and inspire." It prompted even more birthday wishes to pour in, with Mayans M.C., star Emilio Rivera commenting, “Happy Birthday Katey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink)

With a number of credits under her belt, Sagal rose to fame after starring in Married... with Children. After starring as Peggy Bundy for 10 years on the series, she went on on star as Cate Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules from 2002-2005 and Barbara Little on Boston Legal, among many others, before landing the role of Gemma Teller Morrow on Sons of Anarchy, a role she held from 2008 until 2014 and briefly reprised n an episode of SOA spinoff series Mayans M.C. in 2018.

In April 2020, Sutter opened up about watching his wife's time on SOA come to an end, a moment that left many fans speechless and remains a hot topic among loyal fans of the show. Responding to a fan how it felt to see his wife film a scene in which she dies, Sutter joked, "Umm... no, because we didn't actually kill anyone. It was all make-believe. Katey is at home right now. But thanks for looking out."

Although Sagal's time on SOA has come and gone, she is still adding credits to her name. The actress currently stars as Louise, the girlfriend of Dan Conner, on ABC's The Conners. She is also set to star in Rebel, an ABC drama written by Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff and inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich. The series was given a straight-to-series order by the network back in September.

With several shows currently in the works, Sagal will be going back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Opening up about his wife resuming work during these difficult times, Sutter admitted, "I think about that all the time, about the vulnerability for everybody." Noting at the time that Sagal would likely be resuming work sometime in September, he said he thought it was "doable," adding that "the are levels of protocol put in place that make people feel safe."