Sofia Vergara Pens Husband Joe Manganiello a Sweet Wedding Anniversary Message

Happy First Anniversary love of my life❤️❤️ nothing compares to you.😍😍😍😍te amo.#thebreakerspalmbeach.I will never forget that face❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 22, 2016 at 11:13am PST

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are so in love that our hearts can’t handle it!

The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday and took to social media to commemorate the day, ET reports.

The Modern Family star shared an adorable photo of her groom standing at the altar as he watched her walk down the aisle.

“Happy First Anniversary love of my life❤❤,” the 44-year-old actress wrote. “Nothing compares to you. te amo. #thebreakerspalmbeach. I will never forget that face❤”

That wasn’t all! She continued to share photos from the special day on Instagram. “Or this one!” she wrote on another snap, showing the cute couple dancing.

They look so happy!

Don’t worry! Joe did not forget to wish his lady a happy anniversary.

The Magic Mike star shared a stunning photo of the couple slow-dancing and wrote his caption in Spanish, Vergara’s native language. “¡Feliz primer aniversario al amor de mi vida!” Manganiello wrote.

The phrase translates to “Happy anniversary to the love of my life.”

Congrats to the happy couple on their first year of marriage!