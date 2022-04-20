Sofia Richie Announces She's Engaged to Elliot Grainge, Shows off Stunning Ring

✖

Sofia Richie is an engaged woman. On Wednesday, Richie revealed that she was engaged to her boyfriend Elliott Grainge. The couple was first linked together in April 2021 when they were seen dining in Beverly Hills.

Richie shared the exciting news on Instagram. She posted a couple of photos from their romantic engagement, which saw Grainge getting down on one knee amidst candles and flower petals. The 23-year-old, who is the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, also flashed her ring in one of the shots as she gave Grainge a kiss. Alongside the images, she wrote, "Forever isn't long enough @elliott."

This news may not come as too much of a surprise to those who have been following Richie and Graige's love story. In November, a source told E! News that the pair were very serious about one another and that they were planning to take the next step in their relationship. The insider told the outlet, "They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to." They continued, "They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."

At the time, the source also shed some insight into how Richie and Grainge are as a couple. According to the insider, the pair "have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don't have any drama." They continued, "She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they're just being low-key at home."

Richie began dating Grainge following the end of her relationship with Scott Disick. In August 2020, it was reported that they put an end to their relationship after three years of on-again, off-again dating. As for what led to the split, their 15-year age difference reportedly played a factor. Disick was also reportedly looking to focus on his family (he shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian) and his business ventures. Since then, they have both moved on. Of course, Richie is now engaged to Grainge while Disick recently made a red carpet appearance with Rebecca Donaldson at the premiere of The Kardashians.