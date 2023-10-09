Tamar Braxton's Fiancée Breaks off Engagement

Tamar Braxton and her fiancé Jeremy "JR" Robinson have called it quits seven months after getting engaged on the finale of Peacock's Queen's Court. On Monday, Oct. 2, Robinson revealed that he called off his engagement to the Braxton Family Values star, who he called his "family for life."

"So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect," Robinson wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story, per Entertainment Tonight. "Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person."

While Robinson did not divulge the reason for their split, simply writing, "what happened and why – that's our private place," he did dispel rumors surrounding their relatopsnhip and separation. Robinson continued, "No. I never cheated. No. I wasn't there when she was at her mother's place when her car was burglarized," referring to an incident earlier this month that occurred at the home of Braxton's mother, Evelyn. Robinson also denied rumors that his involvement in Queens Court and his engagement with Brazton were driven by a desire for fame.

"No, I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame," he wrote. "The truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down Queens [Court] several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it."

Robinson concluded the message by writing that that he hopes to "heal" following the split. He also said that he and Braxton "will always be friends and family for life. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The former couple first met on the first season of the Peacock dating show, Queens Court, which premiered earlier this year. In the March season finale, Robinson dropped to one knee and popped the question, telling Braxton that he was "ready" and "wanted" to be her husband. The show confirmed that six months after filing wrapped, Robinson and Braxton were still together and planning to tie the knot. However, Robinson came under scrutiny when fans discovered that he had children with four different women. Braxton later addressed those concerns, writing, "we have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me. So miss me with the he has 4 baby mamas!! Thank God for them. We are blessed and drama free thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancée @rarebreednola."

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the decision to split was Braxton's, the source noting, "there's been a lot of drama, but the hope is that the nail isn't all the way in the coffin for them. She needs time. The ball is in her court. She's in a good mental state and has a great village around her and supporting her through this." Braxton has not publicly commented on their split.