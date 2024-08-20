Wedding bells are ringing for Christian Serratos! The Walking Dead alum, 33, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, New Politics musician David Boyd. The couple announced the exciting news on Aug. 16 with a close-up look at the actress' stunning engagement ring.

"I've been calling my boyfriend 'Husband' for ten years. Now it's OFFICIAL," Serratos, who portrayed Rosita Espinosa on the hit AMC series, captioned a gallery of images of herself and Boyd, who wrote on his own account, "I've always loved you and I always feel happier and complete when I'm with you and Wolfie!!!! Here's shouting it out from the rooftops and celebrating our love and continued future. I LOVE YOU."

Included in the announcement was a photo of the Twilight star's stunning engagement ring. Created by luxury jewelry brand Brilliant Earth, the ring boasts a massive lab-created pear-shaped pink diamond weighing 11.66 carats set on a rose gold and red enamel band, per The Knot. Serratos called the ring her "dream ring, gushing that it is "perfection."

News of their engagement sparked plenty of congratulatory messages for the couple. Serratos' former TWD co-star Eleanor Matsuura commented, "F yeah congratulations," with Hilarie Burton, who appeared as the onscreen wife of her real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Moran, adding, "Sending you both so much love!!!" Cassidy McClincy wrote, "LOVERBUGS!!! Stunningly beautiful!"

Boyd dropped to one knee and popped the question following a 10-year romance, which began when they met at a concert in Atlanta while he was on tour with Paramore and Fall Out Boy. Opening up about their relationship with The Knot, Serratos revealed that she "watched his performance, and when I went backstage to say hi to a friend who was on the tour, I was introduced to him. We had our first date the next night and have been together ever since."

Three years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Wolfgang in 2017, Serratos sharing that she's "loved being a parent with David. We balance each other very well." She added that she believes "our commitment to each other started ten years ago and was solidified when we decided to have [our daughter] Wolfie."

Although Serratos admitted that she and her fiancé "aren't very traditional people," she said "being officially married is something we've always talked about." Now engaged, the couple is looking ahead to exchanging vows, the actress teasing, "I lean very introverted so I imagine our wedding will be something very deconstructed. Perhaps even Camp."