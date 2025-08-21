Former child star Ricky Schroder has tied the knot.

The Silver Spoons star, 55, married The Sound of Music theater actress Julie Trammel on July 9 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Trammel and Schroder shared photos from their beachside nuptials on social media that same day, posting shots of themselves cozied up after saying “I do.”

“Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder – Matthew 19:6,” Trammel captioned her joint post with her new husband.

The NYPD Blue actor commented, “I didn’t want the evening to ever end…so I married you.”

Schroder and Trammel announced they were engaged back in July 2024, with Trammel sharing a video of herself playing the 1971 Bill Evans song “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” on the piano with the caption, “I’ll be doing mine with Ricky.”

Schroder was previously married to Andrea Schroder, with whom he shares four adult children, from 1992 to 2016, when she filed for divorce.

Schroder is best known for his role on Silver Spoons, where he played Ricky Stratton from 1982 to 1987, and for his breakout role in the 1979 Jon Voight movie The Champ, which earned him the honor of being the youngest Golden Globe winner in history for his Best New Male Star of the Year in a Motion Picture win.

Ricky Schroder circa 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Barbara Rosen/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Schroder went on to appear in the Lonesome Dove miniseries in 1989 and 1993 before going on to take on the roles of Danny Sorenson on three seasons of NYPD Blue, nurse Paul Flowers on Scrubs, and Mike Doyle on a season of 24.

Schroder last acted in Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love in 2016, declaring himself done with Hollywood in February 2024.

“Don’t lose sight of the Lord,” he told Fox News Digital at the time. “Because in Hollywood, it’s easy to lose sight of the Lord there.”

Schroder continued, “You get tempted by so many things, and temptation can just kind of get you off track. And so, I would say if I could speak to my younger self, it’d be, ‘Read your Bible more.’”

Actor Ricky Schroder from “Coat of Many Colors” poses for a portrait at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day during the 2015 Summer TCA Tour on August 13, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

While the actor said he had “no real regrets” from his career, he told the outlet he “never fit in Hollywood.”

“I was put into The Champ when I was 7 years old and turned 8, making The Champ. And so it’s been an interesting path to go down – when you didn’t make those choices originally,” he said. “Other people made choices for you and put you on a track. But today I make my own choices. And so, that’s why I sort of decided to leave Hollywood, moved back to Colorado, and I still want to tell stories. But a different forum, a different platform.”