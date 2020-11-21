'Silver Spoons' Actor Ricky Schroder Donated $150K for Kyle Rittenhouse's Bail 

✖

Actor Ricky Schroder contributed to Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million bail, allowing the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests to be released from jail on Friday. Lin Wood, one of Rittenhouse's attorneys, posted a picture on Twitter with Shroder meeting Rittenhouse. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell also contributed $50,000 to the bail fund, reports TMZ. Schroder, who starred in Silver Spoons during the 1980s and acted with Jon Voight in 1979's The Champ, donated $150,000 to the fund.

Rittenhouse was in jail for almost three months before he posted the $2 million cash bond. Conservative groups like FightBackLaw.com helped raise funds for Rittenhouse's bail. More than $500,000 was raised through a legal defense fund for him, reports CBS Chicago. "Thank you, All Donors. Thank you, All Patriots. Thank God Almighty," Wood wrote on Twitter, alongside the photo of Rittenhouse with Shroder.

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

"Just off [the] phone with Kyle. With tears in my eyes, I listened as he expressed thanks to The People for your prayers, donations & support. He prayed every day & night & said God lifted him up every time he fell," Wood wrote in another tweet Friday. "Kyle is a hero. So are his supporters. Keep him in your prayers."

Rittenhouse allegedly shot three protesters on Aug. 25 during the unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of James Blake. Two of the protesters, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, died. Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for Huber's death and first-degree reckless homicide in Rosenbaum's death. He also faces an attempted first-degree homicide in the shooting of Gauge Grosskreutz, who was injured that night. Prosecutors also charged Rittenhouse with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Rittenhouse traveled from Antioch, Illinois to Kenosha. In an interview with The Washington Post, Rittenhouse claimed he went to the protests to protect businesses and provide first aid. He said he used an unemployment check to pay for the AR-15 style weapon he used in the shooting. He was too young to buy it himself, so a 19-year-old friend, Dominick Black, allegedly purchased the weapon. Prosecutors charged Black with two felony counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a minor, causing death.

Rittenhouse told the Post he did not regret bringing the rifle to the protests. "No, I don't regret it," he told the paper. "I feel like I had to protect myself. I would have died that night if I didn't."