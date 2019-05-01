‘NYPD Blue’ Star Ricky Schroder Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

NYPD Blue actor Ricky Schroder, 49, was arrested Wednesday morning at his home in Topanga, California, on a felony domestic violence charge. Through Wednesday morning, he remained in custody on $50,000 bail, according to Fox News. PEOPLE reported Wednesday afternoon that he was released on bond.

The former child star was taken into custody early Wednesday after police received a domestic violence call at 12:43 a.m. PT, Deputy Juanita Navarro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When deputies arrived, they made contact with the suspect and the victim. They also identified evidence of a physical altercation,” Navarro said, confirming that Schroder was the suspect.

“The female adult victim declined medical treatment,” Navarro said, adding that Schroder was “arrested for domestic violence…[and] booked at Malibu Loft Hills Sheriff’s Station.”

She confirmed that the arrest was the second time police responded to a call involving Schroder and the same victim at the same residence in the past 30 days. “A similar incident occurred between Schroder and the victim at the same residence” on April 2 at approximately 12:26 a.m., she said.

According to the booking sheet obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the actor was arrested and released on $50,000 bond later that same day.

TMZ reports that the District Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute Shroder for the April 2 arrest due to lack of sufficient evidence, but that the investigation into Wednesday morning’s arrest is still ongoing.

Shroder is best known for playing Ricky Stratton on the 1980s sitcom Silver Spoons, which ran from ’82 to ’86, and he also appeared as Detective Danny Sorenson on NYPD Blue from 1998 to 2001. His most recent acting credit is from 2016’s made-for-TV movie, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

Schroder split from his wife, Andrea Bernard, in 2016 after nearly 24 years of marriage. Andrea cited irreconcilable differences when she filed for divorce. The former couple shares four children.

Andrea sought spousal support, coverage of attorney’s fees and legal and physical custody of the couple’s youngest child, requesting that Schroder be granted child visitation rights.