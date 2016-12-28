Sherri Shepard Is ‘Finally at Peace’ After Divorce and Custody Battle

A photo posted by @atlantafilmpartners on Nov 30, 2015 at 6:34pm PST

Sherri Shepard has gone through quite a bit in the past year but says she’s finally finding her groove again.

The actress/ comedian was in a drama-filled custody battle with her ex-husband Lamar Sally a year ago after being ordered to pay child support, PEOPLE reports.

She was court ordered to pay child support for a child she and her ex had through a surrogate. Shepard asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to review her case and though she was denied, she’s happy to have all the drama finished.

Shepard credits the people in the business who were there for her as what got her through the hardest moments,

“Being able to have people in this business who were there for me, I don’t know if I could have made it without them. Me going through all my public stuff and painful stuff that nobody got to see on my Twitter rants or my Instagram posts, were when Niecy Nash was there holding me as I cried or when Kym Whitley was there for me.”

Shepard has relocated and has a several new projects coming out, one premiering on TV One on October 23 called Jean of the Joneses and another comedy with John Lithgow that will be on NBC next year.

“I moved back out to L.A. and said goodbye to my season in New York and at The View and back to what I love doing” she said. “I’m really at peace.”