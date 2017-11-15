Serena Williams Reportedly Getting Married This Week

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian are reportedly set to tie the knot this week in New Orleans, PEOPLE shares.

The rumored guest list is full of A-list names like Kris Jenner, Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Meghan Markle, with Page Six adding Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Eva Longoria to the list. Attendees are reported to be arriving in the city beginning Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The intimate ceremony will reportedly be held at the city’s Contemporary Arts Center. Reports surfaced in October that the duo had taken a trip to New Orleans to look at possible wedding venues, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

Williams and Ohanian began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in December 2016. The couple welcomed daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1.

In early November, the tennis star and famous friends including sister Venus Williams, LaLa Anthony and Ciara took a trip to New York City for a weekend at the Baccarat Hotel & Residences. The group reportedly enjoyed spa treatments, trapeze’ing, tea brunches, dancing and poolside lounging during their trip.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris