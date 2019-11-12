See the Huge Ring Lamar Odom Gave Fiancee Sabrina Parr

Talk about some serious bling! After Lamar Odom popped the question to his girlfriend of three months, Sabrina Parr, the soon-to-be Mrs. Parr-Odom took to Instagram to show off the stunning diamond ring she’s now rocking on her left hand. Sharing a video and photos of her massive pear-shaped, halo-cut sparkler, accompanied by three diamond encrusted bands, Parr announced, “I SAID YES!!!!!” tagging her fiancé and adding the hashtags, #mrsparrodom and #lamarandsabrina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on Nov 11, 2019 at 6:15pm PST

Odom announced he and his love were tying the knot on Instagram Monday as well, sharing a photo of the two embracing with her ring on full display: “Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!,” Odom’s caption read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes appears to have celebrated the couple’s engagement alongside them, commenting on Parr’s post, “SO GLAD I COULD BE HERE WIT YOU! LOVE BOTH OF YOU AND PRAYING OVER THIS UNION.”

RHOA‘s Porsha Williams is also a friend, and commented two clapping hands emojis with a heart.

One person who was not a fan of the news was Odom’s son, Lamar Jr., who blasted his father in the comments for making such a major life choice without telling him.

“Not a txt or a phone call to see how people who’ve know this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react,” he wrote. “knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but already she got your a— ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as the son of an odom.”

Odom and Parr were first spotted together in early August, with the former NBA player proudly declaring Parr his “woman” on Instagram in a post that was deleted soon after.

“‘It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee,” he wrote. “It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.’ — MALCOM X,” he wrote, tagging Parr and adding the hashtag “#blackroyalty.”

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images