See ‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s Wedding Photos

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and Linda Phan tied the knot in Italy last month, but fans are finally getting a look at the beautiful ceremony on their Instagram pages.

The 40-year-old Scott and 31-year-old Phan married on May 12, with 300 family members and friends flown in from the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Latin America. The wedding was filmed for a TLC special called Property Brothers: Linda And Drew Say I Do, which aired on Saturday, June 2.

Phan, the creative director for Scott Brothers Global, and Scott met at the 2010 Toronto Fashion Week and became engaged in December 2016.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told PEOPLE last month. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Scroll on for a look at the photos, taken by photographer Dennys Ilic.

Laughing at the Reception

Phan shared this fun photo from the reception on her Instagram page. “We’ll be smiling this hard even when we can’t find our dentures,” she wrote in the caption.

Under Flowers

Phan also shared this photo, which shows the couple under an arch made of flowers. She included the text of the speech given by a friend who officiated the wedding.

“We are gathered here today to celebrate love,” the speech reads. “Because despite all of our differences, love is what we all share. It’s the great unifier — our one universal truth. That no matter who we are, where we’ve come from, what we believe, we know this one thing: love is what we are doing right… the ability to love is the very best part of our humanity.”

The Rings

Next, Phan shared a gallery of photos showing the couple putting their wedding rings on each others’ fingers. She included more of the wedding officiant’s speech.

“You both have committed to wear rings as a reminder of these promises. People often say wedding bands are a perfect circle, with no beginning and no end. As a high school science teacher, I know better – these rings did have a beginning,” she wrote.

Phan went on to add that the “precious metal” was formed a very long time ago deep with the Earth.

“Eventually, a series of lucky events caused them to rise to the surface, where it was dug up. The gold was then liquefied in a furnace at a thousand degrees — molded, cooled, and painstakingly polished,” she continued. “Something beautiful was made from raw elements. Love is like that. It comes from humble beginnings, and through a combination of serendipity and effort, imperfect beings shape it into something extraordinary. It is the process of making something beautiful where there was once nothing at all.”

Custom Wedding Bands

The wedding bands were both custom made by Devil’s Workshop. The luxury jeweller is located in Toronto and has been in business for over 12 years, according to their site.

“We also specialize in custom engagement rings, bespoke wedding bands and special commissions of all types as well as repairs,” their site reads.

The Kiss

Finally, Scott could kiss the bride. “You both are choosing each other. You have chosen to be with someone who enhances you, who makes you think, makes you smile, makes you laugh and makes every day brighter,” the officiant continued.

After the ceremony, Scott told PEOPLE they are “excited to have kids,” adding, “I think Linda and I will be great parents, and we’re excited to start that chapter of our lives.”

The Dress

Scott posted this striking image of Phan in her wedding dress. He thanked Ilic for “capturing this amazing beauty’s magic on our wedding day.”

Phan “looks stunning (like she always does) and every image you took at our wedding makes me smile.” The unique dress was designed by Claire Pettibone.

The Kilt

Scott and his groomsmen all wore kilts, a reference to his Scottish heritage. The kilts were designed by Claymore Imports. Yes, even Scott’s twin brother Jonathan Scott wore a kilt. “You have to be Scott to wear a Scott tartan,” Scott explained to PEOPLE.

“You Chose Me”

The Scott brothers also recorded a song about the wedding, called “You Chose Me.” The accompanying video features scenes from the wedding.

“A woman as truly special as [Phan] deserved her own special song, written just for her,” Scott wrote on Instagram.

“The Most Beautiful Moment”

Scott described seeing Phan in her wedding dress as “the most beautiful moment ever” in an interview with PEOPLE, which shared more exclusive photos from the wedding.

“As soon as we saw each other, we lost it,” Phan said.

“Linda was beautiful. Crying or not, she was stunning,” Scott added.