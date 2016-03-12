See Channing Tatum’s New ‘Love Affair’

This love affair❤️ A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 9, 2016 at 10:41pm PST

Love is in the air for Channing Tatum, but instead of showing his love for his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, she's sharing his new "love affair."

In a sweet snap Dewan-Tatum shared on Instagram, her husband of nearly seven years is seen sitting in a jeep with the couple's beloved dog.

"This love affair," she captions the photo including a heart emoji.

The romantic pair, who have a daughter together, are often sharing pictures of their pets – which include several dogs, goats and horses.

My dog is super stressed today A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 3, 2016 at 5:54pm PST

Now, this is a love affair we can get behind!