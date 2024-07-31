Cameron Mathison and Wife Vanessa Divorcing After 22 Years

Actor Cameron Mathison and his wife Vanessa have announced their divorce after more than two decades of marriage.

General Hospital actor Cameron Mathison and his wife Vanessa are divorcing. The couple first made the announcement exclusively through Entertainment Tonight, before revealing on social media that they have decided to end their marriage after more than two decades.

"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," the couple announced in a joint statement. "We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

"Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority," the statement continued, "and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them."

Cameron, 54, and Vanessa, 57, met in 1998 when they were both working as models in New York City. The pair began dating the following year and late said their I Do's on July 27, 2002. Cameron and Vanessa share two children -- son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18.

(Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images))

"We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another," their joint statement concluded. "We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family's privacy during this transition."