Scott Disick Wants to ‘Try and Make Things Work Again’ With Kourtney Kardashian

Kourt and Scott snuck off to #Cabo this weekend 💞 #kourtneykardashian #scottdisick #couple #love #onagain A photo posted by Celeberry Tea, Music, Style (@hellaberry2) on Nov 13, 2016 at 7:33am PST

Is there still a chance for these friendly exes to rekindle their love?

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian spent their weekend together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Scott set it all up and [it] was a way to try and make things work again with Kourtney,” says the source. “He surprised her and whisked her away on this trip.”

The couple, who shares kids Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, almost 2, looked “very close and happy” during their weekend vacation, said a second source.

While in Cabo, Kardashian was seen wearing a barely-there leopard bikini while Disick wore floral swim trunks. Disick shared a photo of Kourtney looking out from the edge of a pool on Sunday. “Views,” he captioned the shot of Kardashian showing off her backside.

Views A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 13, 2016 at 4:20pm PST

The former couple split in 2015 after a nine-year relationship.