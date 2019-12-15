Scarlett Johansson and ‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost: What to Know About the Couple’s Relationship

Scarlett Johansson‘s return to Saturday Night Live this weekend comes at a special moment for the actress, as she is now engaged to writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost. It is her first appearance on the show since Jost popped the question, and comes after she starred in two critically acclaimed movies this fall, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. Although the couple have only dated for two years, their relationship on SNL stretches back to the beginning of the decade.

This weekend’s episode marks the sixth time hosting for Johansson, 35. She previously hosted in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. She also had cameos in the Season 42 finale in May 2017 and a December 2017 episode, when she reprised her Ivanka Trump impersonation.

While this will be Jost’s first marriage, it will be the third for Johansson. She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. Johansson and Duriac are parents to 5-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

Ahead of Johansson’s appearance on SNL, scroll on for a look at her relationship with Jost.

Johansson and Jost First Worked Together on a 2010 ‘Teen Mom’ Parody

Jost, 37, and Johansson first met when Johansson hosted SNL in 2010. He pitched the idea of her starring in a Teen Mom parody.

“It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do,” Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced.”

Johansson Appeared on ‘SNL’ Three Times in 2017 Before They Started Dating

Johansson’s previous time hosting SNL was in March 2017, when she debuted her impersonation of President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump in a sketch called “Complicit.” She played Trump again in May 2017 and December 2017 sketches.

In March 2017, Johansson filed for divorce from Dauriac. A source told PEOPLE at the time they began living apart the summer before.

In September 2017, the former couple finalized their divorce and settled a custody dispute, Page Six reported.

Kate McKinnon Reportedly Set Them Up

In May 2017, a source told Life & Style that SNL star Kate McKinnon set them up. That same month, Johansson and Jost were seen kissing in front of the cast and crew at the SNL season finale afterparty.

“Scarlett and Kate McKinnon are very close pals,” a source told the outlet. “Kate was the one who played Cupid and pushed Scarlett and Colin to go on their first date.”

Before he dated Johansson, Jost dated Rashida Jones.

They Made Their Red Carpet Debut in November 2017

Jost first talked about dating Johansson in September 2017, when he told Entertainment Tonight he was “very lucky.”

“She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here. She’s pretty cool… It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome,” Jost said. “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show… So, we’ve kind of known each other since then…she’s the best.”

The two made their red carpet debut at the 2017 American Museum of Natural History Gala in November 2017. Since then, the two have walked the red carpet a handful of times, including at the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame premieres, and the 2018 Met Gala.

Michael Che Says Colin Jost has ‘Changed’ Since Dating Johansson

Before hosting the 2018 Emmys, Jost and his “Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show together, and Che discussed how Jost’s relationship with Johansson has changed his friend.

“He’s changed a lot since, I feel like, you’ve changed, you don’t invite me places. And when you do, you ditch me,” Che told Jost.

Jost reminded Che that he never invites him anywhere either.

“Well, yeah, because if you’re with like Scarlett Johansson I don’t want to tell you to come to this dive bar with me and watch a Yankees game. I feel like maybe you have better things to do,” Che replied.

Johannson’s Rep Announced Their Engagement in May 2019

In May 2019, Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau told The Associated Press the two are engaged, but they have not set a wedding date.

Johansson showed off her enormous engagement ring during Marvel’s 2019 Comic-Con panel. Based on the photos, Alicia Davis of Shane Co. told Page Six the ring is worth an estimated $400,000.

“Scarlett’s 11-carat, light brown diamond looks to be a spin on two stone shapes, mixing an oval and pear to create an elegant egg shape. We can estimate a ring like this to be priced over $400,000,” Davis said. “Scarlett’s ring, though truly one-of-a-kind in style and design, is a great reflection of the elongated shape trend that we’re seeing with everyday brides.”

Johannson Is in a ‘Very Happy, Fulfilling Relationship’

Johansson rarely talks about her relationship, but she made a few comments about Josh in an interview with Extra in October.

“I’m just in a good, creative phase and I’m in a very happy, fulfilling relationship, and I have a beautiful, very healthy, and inspiring daughter, and things are great,” she said at an event in Hollywood.

Later, Johansson said she is surprisingly learning things from her daughter.

“I learn a lot of stuff from her all the time, but they’re mostly factoids about bugs,” the actress said. “But kids today are really tuned in. I mean, she’s little, she’s 5, but she’s still innocent and little.”