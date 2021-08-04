Scarlett Johansson Has One Marvel Star She'd Trust to Babysit Her Daughter

✖

In early July, Scarlett Johansson made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in order to promote the release of her latest film, Black Widow. Naturally, since she was there to discuss the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the conversation turned towards her Avengers co-stars. During the conversation, Kelly Clarkson asked Johansson which of her co-stars — Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, or Samuel L. Jackson — she would want to have babysit her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

Originally, Clarkson asked Johansson which of the three characters that the men portray, Iron Man, Captain America or Nick Fury. The Black Widow star then asked whether she was choosing a babysitter out of their characters or the men themselves. Clarkson then clarified her question, saying, "Oh my gosh. I knew you were gonna go with Captain America — who doesn't go with Captain America? So who are you gonna pick in real life?" Johansson noted that she knows all of the men very well after having starred alongside them in numerous Marvel movies. But, ultimately, she'd choose Jackson to babysit her daughter Rose.

"I mean, I trust all those guys so much. I've worked with all of them for such a long time, but you know, Sam, he has his own grown daughter, he's got it figured out," Johansson said, per PopSugar. "I would totally trust him with my most precious piece of my heart." Clarkson then added jokingly, "Your daughter would also know the F-bomb within seconds, so it's amazing." Johansson might need to seek out Jackson's babysitting skills soon, as she's reportedly set to welcome another member into her family soon.

In early July, it was reported that Johansson was expecting a child with her husband, Colin Jost. She is reportedly near the end of her pregnancy, as she is due to give birth soon, according to one of Page Six's sources. The insider said, "Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.” A different source added, “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.” This will be Jost's first child and Johansson's second. The couple wed in October 2020 after about three years of dating. Johansson and Jost announced the news via Meals on Wheels, as they shared that their "wedding wish" was for people to donate to the organization in order to help vulnerable adults amid the COVID-19 pandemic.