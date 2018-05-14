Savannah Chrisley Says She and Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles Put Their Careers Before Relationship

Savannah Chrisley has her head on straight when it comes to her relationship with NHL player Nic Kerdiles.

The 20-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star opened up about her wonderful new relationship to Us Weekly Monday, saying things are going well, but she’s keeping her eyes on the prize when it comes to her career.

“[Things] are awesome. He’s great, he’s so sweet and so supportive of what I do, and just wants what’s best for me, whether it’s traveling for work, the next opportunity,” she said.

The 24-year-old Anaheim Ducks player and the Faith Over Fear fashion line founder are “on the same page,” she claimed, saying, “Our careers come first. His comes first and mine comes first and then you have each other, which is great at our age.”

It’s not just Savannah who thinks Kerdiles is the real deal.

“I do [approve],” her father Todd Chrisley, 49, added. “I like Nic.” Her brother Chase is also on board with the relationship, adding that Kerdiles is “a nice guy.”

The adorable couple look to be completely in love with one another, posting sweet photos together on social media every chance they get, and while they’re certainly keeping an eye on their careers, we’re sure Savannah won’t mind spending more time with her beau now that he is in his off-season.

Following the Ducks final game of the season, she posted a photo to Instagram of the couple surrounded by palm trees and blooming flowers.

“The seasons over which means no more traveling back and forth for me. Countless hours in airports and on planes. But I don’t mind a single one of them!” she captioned the post. “Life is so short so you have to live everyday like it’s your last. Gonna miss San Diego like crazy!! It’s the place where everything began! But now it’s time for me to show @nickerdiles around Nashville in a couple of weeks!! Bitter sweet moment! Missing you already Nicolas.”

Prior to dating with Kerdiles, Savannah briefly dated NBA player Luke Kennard. The two split in August 2017 after four months of dating.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: Instagram/Savannah Chrisley