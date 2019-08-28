Sarah Hyland Will Use ‘Vision Boards’ to Plan Wedding, Fiance Wells Adams Reveals

Former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams proposed to actress Sarah Hyland in July, and the couple is now officially preparing to start planning their upcoming wedding. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Adams explained that the couple wants to enjoy being engaged before they dive into planning, but when they do, Hyland will be ready with her Pinterest boards.

“I’ve said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like when we were dating, everyone was like, ‘When are you moving in?’ And when we moved in, everyone was like, ‘When are you going to get engaged?’ …It’s like, hold on, don’t forget that the destination isn’t what it’s about, the journey is what’s fun,” he said. “We’re, like, a month into being engaged and I’ve never been engaged before and I assume I’m never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Also, Sarah is going to be, like, Pinterest boards and vision boards and a lot of Elmer’s glue is going to be involved,” the reality star continued. “So, I think we’re just holding off on that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Jul 16, 2019 at 4:03pm PDT

Adams proposed to Hyland during a vacation in Fiji, surprising the Modern Family star on a quiet beach as a drone captured footage of the emotional moment. According to Adams, the surprise was almost ruined when the couple was in the airport and Adams’ drone went through inspection.

“I had the ring in the drone case, and when you go to a different country and they see a drone, they have to inspect it,” he revealed. “I was going through customs or whatever, they were looking through it, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they’re going to open it up and Sarah will be next to me and is going to see the Lorraine Schwartz logo’d thing and then it’s going to be over.’ … So I think I like leveled with the guy. I said, ‘Hey man, can we do this in a different room.’”

Ultimately, the proposal went just as the 35-year-old had planned, though he’s been joking to his fiancée that there were a few extra elements involved.

“The great thing about getting engaged is, generally the woman usually blacks out and doesn’t remember anything that happened, which is what happened to Sarah,” Adams shared. “So I’ve just started to implant things that didn’t happen. Like, ‘Do you remember when the doves [flew out] from behind us?’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabriel Olsen