Sarah Hyland Shares ‘Hot’ Smooch With Boyfriend Wells Adams on Kiss Cam at Lakers Game

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams just won the kiss cam game… or at least made it their own.

The Modern Family star and her Bachelor in Paradise star beau were caught by the cam at the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game on Friday and they did not hesitate to give the stadium a show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were just on the kiss cam at the Lakers game,” Hyland, 28, said in a video of herself with her boyfriend on her Instagram Story during the sporting event.

“Yeah, it was hot,” Adams, 34, added.

“The only thing we could think of was to sword fight with our tongues,” the Modern Family actress said before the pair started wagging their tongues and laughing.

Adams later posted video footage of the “kiss” on his Instagram page with the caption: “We’re good at making out and s—. Also, we panicked.”

Fans of the celebrity couple took to the comments section to poke fun at Wells and Hyland, as well as to send them well wishes.

“[Oh my God] I’ve watched this no less than 12 times. Because im watching each person in the background and their reactions. And still trying to figure out how this happened..But regardless, after a very sh—tty day, this put a smile on my face!!!! So thank you. So sweet!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Here you go again…. winning the internet,” another user wrote.

Another one wrote: “Everyone’s reactions in the back are even funnier. They’re all dying laughing-gives me hope for humanity that people still have a sense of humor.”

Hyland recently made headlines when she revealed that she had a second secret kidney transplant after the first one failed to take, just days after she went on her first date with Adams.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” she said of her boyfriend. “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person.”

Adams praised Hyland for opening up about her health struggles, telling Us Weekly that he thinks of his girlfriend as Wonder Woman.

“Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the internet judged you for your appearance.”

He added: “Oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie… and never breaking down. Never losing it.”