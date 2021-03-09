Sam Asghari: All the Best Photos of Britney Spears's Boyfriend
Britney Spears fans are looking for any hints about her private life they can glean, often relying on social media posts from both her and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Asghari is a model and a personal trainer, with lots of fitness-inspired posts on his Instagram page. For some fans, scrolling through his posts makes them marvel at his health.
Asghari and Spears have been dating for five years now, and fans see him as the singer's closest confidante. In the wake of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, many looked to him as much as her for hints at what is going on behind the conservatorship. So far, Asghari has offered no hints, but has made some viral posts about staying fit and healthy. Now 27 years old, Aghari has high hopes for his future with Spears.
"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going," Asghari said this week in a new interview with Forbes. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."
This revelation had many fans eager and excited to find out more about Aghari's future with Spears. However, questions about her conservatorship hang over everything, and Aghari's Instagram snapshots have offered no clues yet. In the meantime, here is a look at his most popular posts.
Physique
View this post on Instagram
Asghari's most popular posts tend to be exhibitions of his physique, along with motivational words on staying fit. The model detailed his personal journey from "a fat kid" to a fitness influencer in a profile interview with Men's Health.prevnext
Carrying Britney
One of Asghari and Spears' most popular posts came last month when they apparently went on a hike with very different energy levels. Asghari carried Spears along the trail with no complaints, and fans thought it was a perfect fit for them.prevnext
Santa
View this post on Instagram
Asghari put a unique spin on the Santa Claus outfit back in Decemeber, to fans' delight. He joked that Santa was sending "his grandson" to deliver presents this year since the coronavirus was more dangerous for the elderly.prevnext
Animals
View this post on Instagram
Asghari is a serious animal lover, and often features horses in his INstagram posts. Fans love seeing what he and his herd are up to each day.'prevnext
Britney
View this post on Instagram
Asghari and Spears post more off-handed jokes than many other celebrities at their status, but fans always appreciate it. Here, the two joke that they are working on a rap album.prevnext
Formal
View this post on Instagram
While Asghari is often photographed in various states of undress, he does don more formal attire for work from time to time.prevnext
The Gym
View this post on Instagram
Finally, many of Asghari's photos are taken in the place where he spends most of his time — the gym. The model films himself working at home, outside and sometimes in a commercial gym as well.prev