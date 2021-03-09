Sam Asghari: All the Best Photos of Britney Spears's Boyfriend

Britney Spears fans are looking for any hints about her private life they can glean, often relying on social media posts from both her and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Asghari is a model and a personal trainer, with lots of fitness-inspired posts on his Instagram page. For some fans, scrolling through his posts makes them marvel at his health.

Asghari and Spears have been dating for five years now, and fans see him as the singer's closest confidante. In the wake of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, many looked to him as much as her for hints at what is going on behind the conservatorship. So far, Asghari has offered no hints, but has made some viral posts about staying fit and healthy. Now 27 years old, Aghari has high hopes for his future with Spears.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going," Asghari said this week in a new interview with Forbes. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

This revelation had many fans eager and excited to find out more about Aghari's future with Spears. However, questions about her conservatorship hang over everything, and Aghari's Instagram snapshots have offered no clues yet. In the meantime, here is a look at his most popular posts.