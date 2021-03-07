Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Teases 'Next Steps' in Relationship With Baby Hints

✖

If you watched Framing Britney Spears, it's clear that Spears doesn't always have people in her corner with her best interests at heart. However, her boyfriend of 5 years, Sam Asghari, seems devoted to the pop star, and in a new interview with Forbes, the personal trainer/model admitted that he could see himself having kids with her someday. Asghari opened up about how they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.

"I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film," Asghari explained. "My acting strategy was kind of to go away from music videos. I didn't want to do more and be known as a music video actor, but a good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for 'Slumber Party.'" He decided to take the role after Spears picked him personally. They hit it off on set and have been together ever since.

Asghari admitted that he thought a lot about his future with Spears and how he would consider growing their family. "My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going," he said. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

While Asghari and Spears occasionally share their relationship on social media, they're largely very private. "It’s very important that when you’re happy with your personal life, you want to share it and you want people to see it because you’re proud of it and you want to show it off, but it’s also very important to keep and maintain your privacy because it’s called a personal relationship or life for a reason," he explained. "I’m very careful when it comes to my personal life. I’m very protective of that. But at the same time, I think it’s very healthy what you appreciate from your personal life and what you’re proud of."

This is not the first time that Asghari has said that he wants a serious future with Spears. He told ET in 2019 that he could see himself marrying the "Circus" singer. "Absolutely," Asghari responded. "This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family. Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know. Actually, you might be the first one to know -- you never know!"