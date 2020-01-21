SAG Awards 2020: Courteney Cox Shows Her Love for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Backstage Reunion

Courtney Cox isn’t being subtle about her enthusiasm for the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt crossing paths again. Last night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Aniston and Pitt enjoyed a reunion, of sorts. After the former couple each won the award in their respective categories, they were celebrating each others’ victories backstage, which was well documented by the army of photographers present.

Now, as noticed by Hollywood Life, Cox was caught “liking” a bunch of photos of the two of them on social media. While Cox has remained friends with her former Friends co-star, she also remained friends with Pitt after the couple divorced way back in 2005. At last night’s SAG Awards, Aniston was nominated Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show.

Pitt was not only nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood but was glued to a TV backstage watching his ex’s acceptance speech. He even mouthed the words “Oh, wow,” at one point.

“We’ve all grown up together, we really have,” Aniston told ExtraTV about Pitt’s response to her speech. “It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working. It is an incredible honor to be recognized by this room especially. They are my peers and I’ve been doing this a while… It is not lost on me. There are not dark hours, but, you know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going — and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow.”

Given that last night marked the first time in 15 years that the former Hollywood power couple were seen together, their vocal support of one another has got the rumor mill working overtime wondering if they’re rekindling their romance or not.

Along with the attention that Pitt and Aniston crossing paths, it prompted an older story to surface. Back when The Morning Show star was married to fellow actor Justin Theroux, she reportedly kept a bunch of sweet Post-It Notes that Pitt had written her while they were still together. While Aniston didn’t think it was a big deal, a source close to the situation said at the time that Theroux wasn’t thrilled by the ordeal.